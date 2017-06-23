Sneak peek at Keisha Castle-Hughes' role in movie about US Army veterans grappling with civilian life

Source:
A movie about returning US soldiers has a little Kiwi flavour injected into it with two New Zealand actors starring in supporting roles.
Thank You for Your Service is a film about three US soldiers returning home and dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder following a deployment to Iraq.
Kiwi actress Keisha Castle-Hughes and ex-Shortland Street actor Beulah Koale play an American couple dealing with post-traumatic stress after Koale's character returns from service.
The movie also features a long list of Hollywood's new and upcoming stars in Miles Teller, Haley Bennett and Amy Schumer.
The movie is set to be released later this year.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news