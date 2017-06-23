Sneak peek at Keisha Castle-Hughes' role in movie about US Army veterans grappling with civilian life

A movie about returning US soldiers has a little Kiwi flavour injected into it with two New Zealand actors starring in supporting roles.

Thank You for Your Service is a film about three US soldiers returning home and dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder following a deployment to Iraq.

Kiwi actress Keisha Castle-Hughes and ex-Shortland Street actor Beulah Koale play an American couple dealing with post-traumatic stress after Koale's character returns from service.

The movie also features a long list of Hollywood's new and upcoming stars in Miles Teller, Haley Bennett and Amy Schumer.