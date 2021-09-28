Sneak peek into pop-up London store of rock legends Queen

British rock legends Queen are set to open a pop-up store in central London on Wednesday.

Queen pop-up store in London. Source: 1 NEWS

1News was given a sneak peek of the store, called Queen The Greatest, ahead of its doors opening to fans and the general public.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Bravado on this project, which will be an exciting experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy," Queen said in a statement.

"Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for the store."

Spread over two floors, visitors can immerse themselves into the legendary band’s music, style and spirit from the 1970s when the band was formed right up to 2010.

Rubik’s cubes with faces of Queen band members for sale at their new pop-up store. Source: 1 NEWS

There's also a variety of exclusive memorabilia on sale, including limited t-shirts and Rubik's cubes with faces of the band members. A unique Queen pinball machine complete with a video screen is also up for sale.

"This is not just about amazing merchandise, but celebrating five decades of the band and their music," David Boyne, managing director of merchandise company Bravado, told 1News.

"From a retail perspective, London is really opening up after Covid, a challenging 18 months, but you're really feeling and seeing the footfall return to central London and it's really picking up."

He added, "the timing of the store opening couldn't have been better, especially in the lead up to Christmas".

The iconic British rockers went on to have worldwide hits with songs such as Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions and Don't Stop Me Now.

Despite singer Freddie Mercury's death due to complications from AIDS in 1991, the band carried on and toured again.