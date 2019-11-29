Sneak peek with Dan Corbett at new weather graphics coming to 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS weather graphics are changing from Sunday and meterologist Dan Corbett can't wait to show them off.

Corbett will continue to bring the weather right into your living room, with sweeping looks at the major regions.

"You love to be able to have really cool tools to show the weather," he says.

And it's not just the graphics changing - some more practical information is also coming, including details on how many layers you'll probably need in the forecast.

Corbett gave Seven Sharp presenter Jeremy Wells a sneak peek today at what's coming up, sharing his excitement.

"When we've got really some horrible stuff going on, really nasty, we'll be able to show that," he says.

The new graphics will hit viewers' screens on 1 NEWS at 6pm on Sunday.