Sneak peek: Auckland's newest tourist attraction, Weta Workshop Unleashed, opens today

Weta Workshop has come a long way since it's humble beginnings in a Wellington flat in 1987.
Thousands of prosthetic feet, and six Oscars later, the folks behind the company are opening a new Auckland attraction which is sure to be the talk of the school holidays.
Weta Workshop Unleashed opens today and offers movie fans a unique look behind the magic.
“The fantastically fictitious factory is inspired by the real Weta Workshop in Wellington,” the attractions description reads.
“This time, though, you’ve got an all-access pass. Explore the re-imagined corridors of our workshop, chock-full of eye-popping practical effects from three original films.”
The exhibition is located just a stone throw from the Sky Tower.
Seven Sharp’s Laura Daniel was lucky enough to get a private tour from Weta Workshop founder Sir Richard Taylor in the video above.