Will Smith reveals he's open to a political career

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Will Smith has revealed he's open to a political career.

The 52-year-old actor - who has joked about stepping into politics in the past - would absolutely "consider" a run for office in the future, although he's not sure whether his role should remain "artistic".

Speaking to Jon Favreau on Crooked Media's 'Pod Save America' podcast, he said: "I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line.

“I don’t know, it’s like, I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony...

“So, I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, or, at some point ventures into the political arena.”

Meanwhile, his comments come after fellow Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson admitted he's open to the idea of running for the US Presidency.

Last month, the 48-year-old actor said: "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted.

"Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people... So I would wait, and I would listen."

