Will Smith announces Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot on its way - this time a drama

Will Smith has announced his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has been ordered for two seasons.

Fresh Prince cast in the 90s. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 51-year-old star - who found fame on the 90s sitcom - pitched a dramatic retelling of the hit comedy to NBC's streaming service, Peacock, who have picked up the show for two full seasons.

In a YouTube video, he excitedly told fans: "We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch.

"I've been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of 'Bel-Air' based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done."

In a statement, Peacock confirmed the news, saying: "With a re-imagined vision, 'Bel-Air' will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show."

The original show ran from 1990 to 1996 and starred Smith playing Will, a fictionalised version of himself who moved from West Philadelphia to live with his aunt and uncle in their Bel Air mansion after getting into a street fight.

The new series has been inspired by a fan-made trailer which retells the rags-to-riches story.

Morgan Cooper released the trailer of his updated version of 'The Fresh Prince' last year which got Smith's attention and they came together to turn it into a serialised drama.

The new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be able to dive deeper into the conflicts, emotions, and biases that there wasn't time for in the original sitcom, but will still see the main character - named Will Smith - shipped out to live with his relatives in Bel-Air after getting himself into trouble at home.

In the YouTube chat, Morgan said: "'Bel-Air' is a re-imagining. It's a reinterpretation of this incredible story, and bringing it into modern day life in 2019."

And Will added: "As funny as the episodes are, there was a whole other layer that you couldn't do. In a one hour drama, you can do eight episode arcs!