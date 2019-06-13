Sixteen-year-old Kiwi singer looks to take the US by storm, starting with Silicon Valley

A young Kiwi singer is looking to make her mark in the US.

Grace Kelly, 16, is premiering her music in Silicon Valley, San Jose, home of Facebook and Google.

Her break came after writing a song celebrating San Jose, a place where her dad once worked.

Then, using his connections, her dad managed to get her catchy tune in front of the head of San Jose Tourism, who loved it.

Grace was flown out to San Jose to shoot a music video for her song that will be used to promote the city.