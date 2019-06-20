TODAY |

Sixteen-year-old Kiwi singer gets offer to be opening act for US country music star Blake Shelton

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Music

A young Kiwi singer looking to make her mark in the US has just received another big break.

Last week Grace Kelly, 16, premiered her music in Silicon Valley, San Jose, home of Facebook and Google.

Her break came after writing a song celebrating San Jose, a place where her dad once worked.

Then, using his connections, her dad managed to get her catchy tune in front of the head of San Jose Tourism, who loved it.

Grace was flown out to San Jose to shoot a music video for her song that is being used to promote the city.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Grace Kelly’s music is being premiered in Silicon Valley. Source: Seven Sharp

Now, the 16-year-old has caught the eye of US country music royalty.

This morning she was woken up at 4am by her dad showing her an email with an offer to be the opening act for Blake Shelton.

"I was just like ecstatic, excitement was just like filling me - there was no going to back to sleep after that," Grace told Seven Sharp.

Shelton is a host on The Voice and the boyfriend of Gwen Stefani.

"When I took my first trip to Nashville, one of his songs was playing on the radio it's on one of my first country playlists so that's kind of funny now I am opening for him - so surreal.

"This is all for my song that I wrote -literally- in a bathroom. And how it has turned in to this I have no idea."

Your playlist will load after this ad

She describes the news as “so surreal”. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:46
'This is not the Trump hearing' – Pharmac deny accusations by National MP of tampering with Northland vaccine order
2
Two others were injured in the incident.
Homicide investigation underway after woman 'hit by vehicle' in South Auckland
3
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
4
If he chooses a political career with the Nats it could get them more votes according to 1 NEWS’ political editor.
Christopher Luxon would be a 'good get' for the National Party, says 1 NEWS political editor
5
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:28
The Kiwi singing trio are appearing in an All Stars series of The Voice Australia.

Delta Goodrem in tears as The Koi Boys perform Let it Be tribute to Christchurch terrorist attack victims on The Voice
05:21

Woman tours now-famous 'mystery' bedroom she plastered with pop posters in 1964
on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and other stars promote positivity at MTV awards

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry come together in music video as feud ends