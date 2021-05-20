Six60 singer Matiu Walters, fiancée Caren Freeman announce birth of first child

Six60 frontman Matiu Walters and fiancée Caren Freeman have announced they have welcomed their first child, Boh Ātaahua Freeman Walters.

Six60 frontman Matiu Walters welcomes his first child with fiancée Caren Freeman. Source: Instagram / @matiuwalters

“Last week, with help from an amazing team, Caren gave birth to our beautiful baby girl!” the musician wrote on Instagram.

“Mum and baby are doing well and we are filled with love. Aroha nui. See you later. The Walters.”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in January.