Six60 to release first bilingual waiata

Source:  1 NEWS

Six60 are releasing their very first bilingual waiata 'Pepeha' tomorrow.

The group did an acoustic performance of 'pepeha' this morning. Source: Breakfast

Creator of Waiata Anthems Dame Hinewehi Mohi joined the Breakfast team for a chat, along with band frontman Matiu Walters.

Walters, who gave an acoustic performance of the track, says with Mohi’s help the band was able to explore writing in Te Reo Māori.

He says the band “is really proud” of the track which was written at Mohi’s house.

“We took the challenge of writing a pepeha for all of New Zealand,” he said.

The term pepeha refers to introducing one’s self in Māori, including the people and places that shape identity.

Mohi says it was “wonderful working with Six60” including the journey of exploring their own whakapapa and identity through their music.

She says it was a life-changing experience for all the artists.


