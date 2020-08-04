Six60 jam on Eden Park roof to announce halftime show at North v South rugby clash

Chart topping Kiwi band Six60 will be performing a halftime show at the much-anticipated North v South rugby clash later this month.

Lead singer Matiu Walters and guitarist Ji Fraser announced the show this afternoon from the roof of Eden Park.

The band members even took time to jam from the heavens with former All Black Josh Kronfeld, who wailed away on the harmonica.

According to a press release from NZ Rugby, "the Ford Halftime Show featuring Six60 will see the band treat the crowd to a stirring extended rendition of one of their most popular songs".

Walters added: "We can’t wait to get out there, man. There have been halftime shows in the past, but we want to take it to a new level.

“Six60 on the halfway way mark! Halftime! The North-South game! It couldn’t get any better!”