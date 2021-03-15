Six60 to headline Eden Park's first ever concert

Six60 has been confirmed as the first music gig at Eden Park, with the band to play a show on April 24.

Tickets for the historic show, the first concert to be played at New Zealand’s largest stadium, go on sale next Monday.

“It’s no secret that Six60 have wanted to play Eden Park for some time now. We always felt that it was important a Kiwi band should play the first show at our national stadium,” Six60 singer Matiu Walters said.

“Because of the hard work that New Zealand has done as a community we are in the privileged position to be able to perform to an audience of this size. It’s a great reward, we’re stoked that it’s become a reality and it’s a real honour to bring our show to the garden of Eden. We can’t wait.”

Eden Park chief executive officer Nick Sautner said it was also fitting for the Kiwi band to play the historic show after their support for the stadium’s bid to host concerts.

“Six60’s support throughout the resource consent process has been felt across our business, so it is entirely fitting they headline our concert debut at this iconic 118-year old venue,” Sautner said.