Six60 gearing up for documentary premiere

Six60 are gearing up for the premiere of their documentary.

It comes after the band took home New Zealand's highest selling artist at the Aotearoa Music Awards.

In the documentary, cameras follow the band from their early days right to their record-breaking Western Springs performance.

"The biggest thing that people get is a better picture of who we are, not just as a group but young Kiwi guys," guitarist JI Fraser said.

Their initial October premiere was postponed to this month due to Auckland's second lockdown.

The documentary outlines their highs and lows over the last decade.

"People quite often try to put a lid on what you can do in your life and I think we have really shown to not think like that," Fraser said.