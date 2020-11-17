TODAY |

Six60 gearing up for documentary premiere

Source:  1 NEWS

Six60 are gearing up for the premiere of their documentary.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The band’s planned October premiere was postponed due to Auckland's second lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the band took home New Zealand's highest selling artist at the Aotearoa Music Awards.

In the documentary, cameras follow the band from their early days right to their record-breaking Western Springs performance.

"The biggest thing that people get is a better picture of who we are, not just as a group but young Kiwi guys," guitarist JI Fraser said.

Their initial October premiere was postponed to this month due to Auckland's second lockdown.

The documentary outlines their highs and lows over the last decade.

"People quite often try to put a lid on what you can do in your life and I think we have really shown to not think like that," Fraser said.

Till the Lights Go Out premieres in Auckland on November 23.

Entertainment
Music
Movies
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Scammer accidentally calls NZ Police, abuses cop when they get called out
2
Solomon Islands vote to ban the use of Facebook in the country
3
Police release names of three family members who died in East Cape crash
4
Auckland police searching for man who walked into North Shore library with toy gun
5
As Government reviews supermarket prices, Collins says it needs to answer to why big chains got advantage in lockdown
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Four new Covid-19 cases in NZ, all in managed isolation
01:08

'Still no link between NZ meat and Covid' in Chinese cool store - Trade Minister

05:25

Covid-19 vaccine that’s 95 per cent effective ‘as good as you can get’ but more work to be done
01:18

More people will die from Covid-19 if Trump administration doesn't share vaccine plans, Biden says