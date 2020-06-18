Six60, Benee among headliners in Rhythm and Alps' ‘100% Aotearoa’ festival line-up

Wanaka’s Rhythm and Alps has announced big names in its “100 per cent Aotearoa” line-up for its New Year’s festival, with Six60, Benee, Fat Freddy's Drop and Shihad named as headliners.

Source: 1 NEWS

Other acts in the 10th anniversary line-up of the event include Wellington's indie rock band The Phoenix Foundation, electronic producer Jono Schnell, better known as Quix, and rapper Hamish Calder.

Calder told TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning he was looking forward to being part of the festival as many of the Kiwi acts “run in the same circles” and were already “mates”.

He said while Covid-19 had prevented international acts from being added to the line-up, it gave Kiwi talent an opportunity.

As for his performance, he said: “We’re going to run a bit more of a storyline sort of thing … some cool things happening on the screen, some fire cannons. I don’t know how far we can go.”

Chaos in the CBD, K2K, Trei, There's a Tuesday, Wax Mustang, Racing, Truth, Fairbrother and Ferby have also been named.

More acts are expected to be announced.

The sister festival to Rhythm and Vines is scheduled for December 29 to 31 in Cardrona Valley.