TODAY |

Six60, Benee among headliners in Rhythm and Alps' ‘100% Aotearoa’ festival line-up

Source:  1 NEWS

Wanaka’s Rhythm and Alps has announced big names in its “100 per cent Aotearoa” line-up for its New Year’s festival, with Six60, Benee, Fat Freddy's Drop and Shihad named as headliners.

Source: 1 NEWS

Other acts in the 10th anniversary line-up of the event include Wellington's indie rock band The Phoenix Foundation, electronic producer Jono Schnell, better known as Quix, and rapper Hamish Calder.

Calder told TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning he was looking forward to being part of the festival as many of the Kiwi acts “run in the same circles” and were already “mates”.  

He said while Covid-19 had prevented international acts from being added to the line-up, it gave Kiwi talent an opportunity.

As for his performance, he said: “We’re going to run a bit more of a storyline sort of thing … some cool things happening on the screen, some fire cannons. I don’t know how far we can go.”

Chaos in the CBD, K2K, Trei, There's a Tuesday, Wax Mustang, Racing, Truth, Fairbrother and Ferby have also been named. 

More acts are expected to be announced.

The sister festival to Rhythm and Vines is scheduled for December 29 to 31 in Cardrona Valley. 

Tickets go on sale on July 8, with a pre-sales beginning on July 7.

Entertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic
Music
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors player returning to New Zealand after pregnant wife in car crash
2
'He's got me there' – Winston Peters, Gerry Brownlee trade zingers in the House over shovel ready projects
3
Beleaguered David Clark resigns as Minister of Health, says he was a 'distraction'
4
Bella the dog euthanised after being found covered in fleas, too weak to stand
5
Reinstating compassionate exemptions a 'top priority', Government says
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:19

Kiwi singer Benee rocks Ellen with mega-hit Supalonely during debut on show

Global coffee sales set to plunge worldwide as Covid-19 batters another industry
03:59

Christchurch man honoured after paying for strangers' coffee to help cafes post-lockdown
00:25

Long-serving Bunnings employee takes future into own hands as stores close across NZ