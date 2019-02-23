Six60 announce return to Auckland's Western Springs Stadium next year

Award-winning Kiwi band Six60 is set to return to Auckland's Western Springs Stadium for a new live show next February.

It comes after the Dunedin natives made history earlier this year with their previous concert at the Auckland venue - selling out the 50,000 tickets in 20 minutes.

"The last show at Western Springs was such a big moment for us," the band members said in a joint statement. "The love we felt at Western Springs Stadium was truly special, so there was no hesitation when the idea came up of doing it all over again.

"And this time, we want to go even bigger! We can't wait."

The five-piece band holds records for combined album sales of 15x platinum and selling over 1 million singles in New Zealand alone.