Six new Wiggles concerts added to New Zealand tour

The Wiggles have added six new dates to their New Zealand tour due to "exceptional demand".

Source: Breakfast

The popular children's group are on their We're all Fruit Salad Tour in March and April 2021, with Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony singing and dancing their way around the country.

Due to immense demand, the band said today that six new concerts would take place in Invercargill, Christchurch, Tauranga, Auckland, Napier and Palmerston North.