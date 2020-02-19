Sir Rod Stewart announced third New Zealand show, this time hitting the South Island

Good news for South Island-based Sir Rod Stewart fans - the British rock singer has announced a third concert, this time in Dunedin.

Rod Stewart performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 in London. Source: Associated Press

This morning, it was announced a third show has been added to his November The Hits tour.

As well as his new show at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on November 11, Sir Rod will be performing at at Mission Estate Winery in Napier on November 14 and November 15 for his new album tour.

Sir Rod last performed at Dunedin's stadium in 2015 to a sell-out audience of 25,000.

Tickets for his shows go on sale at 11am on Friday, March 6.