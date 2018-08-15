 

Sir Peter Jackson's Wellington movie museum plan dropped

rnz.co.nz
Plans for a combined conference centre and movie museum in Wellington have been scrapped.

The Wellington City Council and The Movie Musuem Limited (TMML), a company set up by Sir Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Sir Richard Taylor, and Tania Rodger, announced yesterday they would part ways.

The plan to build a movie museum and convention centre on Cable St, opposite Te Papa, was first announced in 2015. At that time, it was expected to cost $134 million, but in this year's long term plan $165.5m was put aside for the project.

In a statement, mayor Justin Lester said the decision not to forge ahead with the plan was mutual and came after a series of meetings and correspondence between the two organisations.

The two sides had given the idea of a joint project the best possible shot but it had become clear the best option would be to build a movie museum and convention centre as separate entities.

TMML said despite the best efforts of everyone, the economics of the Cable St location proved to be a challenge for the movie museum.

"We remain committed to the creation of a movie museum in Wellington, and will now be considering other options," the company's statement said.

The city would still get a convention centre, with the council planning to start construction next year.

Mr Lester said instead of a movie museum the centre will have a 1500 m/sq exhibition space which will house large internationally significant exhibitions, and draw in visitors from across the country and overseas.

The council is in talks with Te Papa museum about a partnership for the operation of the exhibition space.

The council expected to lodge a resource consent for the convention centre and exhibition space within the coming months.

An artist's impression of the planned new building, as seen from Wakefield Street.
An artist's impression of the planned new building, as seen from Wakefield Street. Source: Supplied
