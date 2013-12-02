 

Sir Peter Jackson restoring grainy World War I film into 3D colour footage

Director Sir Peter Jackson's newest project is transforming grainy and jumpy 100-year-old footage of World War I into 3D colour footage which will be distributed to every school in the United Kingdom.

Sir Peter Jackson in Hollywood

Source: 1 NEWS

The project, announced in Britain yesterday, is among dozens of artworks commissioned to commemorate the centenary of the final year of the 1914-18 war, Associated Press reports.

Jackson has restored film from the Imperial War Museum, and paired it with audio recollections from WWI veterans.

"We all know what First World War footage looks like," Jackson said in a video commentary.

"It's sped-up, it's fast, like Charlie Chaplin, grainy, jumpy, scratchy, and it immediately blocks you from actually connecting with the events on screen.

"But the results we have got are absolutely unbelievable. They are way beyond what I expected.

"This footage looks like it was shot in the last week or two, with high definition cameras."

The film will premiere during the London Film Festival in October before being broadcast on BBC television. Every school in the UK will also receive a copy.

Other works premiering this year as part of the government-backed 14-18 Now project include a large-scale performance piece by artist William Kentridge about African porters, processions to mark the 100th anniversary of some British women winning the right to vote and a performance celebrating wartime homing pigeons that includes birds fitted with LED lights.


