Sir Paul McCartney to headline Glastonbury next year

Sir Paul McCartney has been announced as one of Glastonbury Festival's first headlining acts for its 50th anniversary.

The Beatles rocker will take the Pyramid Stage, playing the Saturday night show on June 27.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true. There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary.”

Glastonbury is a five-day music festival that take places in Somerset, England.