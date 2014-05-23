TODAY |

Sir Paul McCartney to headline Glastonbury next year

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Music

Sir Paul McCartney has been announced as one of Glastonbury Festival's first headlining acts for its 50th anniversary.

The Beatles rocker will take the Pyramid Stage, playing the Saturday night show on June 27. 

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true. There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary.”

Glastonbury is a five-day music festival that take places in Somerset, England.

The last time Mr McCartney headlined the festival was in 2004.

Paul McCartney Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:23
Wanaka woman who's copped negative feedback about Instagram hunting photos says fellow hunters support her
2
Ihumātao: Crown considers loan for Auckland Council to buy land
3
Auckland Tuatara player Ryan Costello dies, aged 23
4
Unhappy concert-goers walk out from Janet Jackson's set at Friday Jams
5
Matty McLean takes out Jacinda Ardern with flying door - 'I think she's okay'
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
03:34

Royal fans have chance to meet Prince Charles, Camilla on Auckland's waterfront
01:38

Photographer Terry O'Neill, whose images helped define 'swinging '60s', dies at 81

Venice flooded again by record third tide, weather destruction around Italy
01:02

Unhappy concert-goers walk out from Janet Jackson's set at Friday Jams