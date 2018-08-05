 

Sir Patrick Stewart to reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in new Star Trek series

1 NEWS
Sir Patrick Stewart has announced he will return to the bridge, reprising his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a new CBS 'Star Trek' series.

Star Trek, the long-running and immensely popular science fiction franchise created by Gene Roddenberry, debuted in 1966 and has included several movies as well as television series.

Sir Patrick, 78, was renowned for his role the Star Trek: The Next Generation, and he has not played a part in a Star Trek production since 2002's 'Star Trek: Nemesis'.

He this morning tweeted that he was delighted to be reprising the role.

"I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course," he wrote.

"It is, therefore, an unexpected bu delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and the explore new dimensions within him ... seeking out new life for him, when I though that life was over.

"During these past years, it has been humbling to hear stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footstep, pursuing science, exploration and leadership.

"I feel I'm ready to return to him for the same reason - to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times.

"I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more."

According to a tweet from the official Star Trek account, the new series, which will screen on CBS' All Access network, "tells the story of the next chapter in Picard's life", and says it will be set 20 years after the events of 'Star Trek: Nemesis'.

There is currently no timeline for when the series will be completed.

Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation
Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Source: CBS
Associated Press
Rick Genest, a Quebec model known for his head-to-toe tattoos and participation in the Lady Gaga music video Born This Way, has died, his talent agency said.

Dulcedo Management confirmed on Facebook late yesterday the passing of Rick Genest, who was better known as Zombie Boy.

Dulcedo said it "was in shock" and called the 32-year-old represented by the agency an "icon of the artistic scene and of the fashion world."

Lady Gaga said on her official Twitter account last night that "the suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating."

The American singer added: "We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can't talk about it."

According to his website, he holds the Guinness World Book of Records for the most insects tattooed on a human body (178), as well as the most bones inked on a human body, at 138.

But while his outward appearance may have been intimidating, he was unfailingly mild-mannered and polite, according to the CEO of the Welcome Hall Mission, a homeless shelter Genest visited as a teen and continued to support as an adult.

Sam Watts said he last saw Genest in June, when the artist lent his famous image to a campaign to raise awareness about the issues facing marginalized and homeless youth.

"This was a guy who put you totally at ease," he said.

"Immediately you knew this was a kind and gentle soul who had some deep concerns about anybody who is on the fringes or being dismissed for how they looked."

In early 2011, a photo of Genest in a fashion magazine drew the attention of fashion designer Nicola Formichetti, then the artistic director for French fashion house Mugler.

It was Formichetti who helped Genest secure his first major modelling gigs with Mugler and introduced him to Lady Gaga, who cast him in the video for her 2011 single Born This Way.

In their scenes together, the singer sported face paint that mimicked Genest's tattoos as the two performed to the hit song in matching black suits.

Quebec's coroner's office said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7)

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: online chat (7pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 children's helpline (1pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-10pm weekends)

Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7)

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Rick Genest, known as Zombie Boy, has died aged 32. Source: Associated Press
NASA announces nine-person team heading back to space after seven-year break

AAP
NASA has announced the names of the nine astronauts who will make up the first four crews to travel into space from the United States since the retirement of its space shuttles seven years ago.

The crews will travel to the International Space Station aboard two commercial spacecraft that Boeing and SpaceX plan to send into the stratosphere sometime during the coming year.

"This is a big deal for our country, and we want America to know we're back. We're flying American astronauts on American rockets from American soil," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said during the presentation ceremony at the Johnson Space Center of Houston.

The first crew to be presented was that of the Boeing Starliner capsule, which will make a trial flight scheduled for mid-2019 and will be boosted into space from Florida's Kennedy Space Center by an Atlas V rocket of the United Launch Alliance.

This crew is made up of three astronauts: Eric Boe, who was the pilot of the space shuttle Endeavor; Chris Ferguson, who took part in the last launch; and rookie Nicole A. Mann.

Following this first trial flight, two pilots will travel in the Starliner to the ISS: Suni Williams, who since he was picked to be an astronaut in 1998 has made seven space flights and has spent more than 322 days in the stratosphere, and Josh Cassada, who has yet to make his first space flight.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon space capsule, which will make a trial trip attached to a Falcon rocket launched from Florida, will have a crew of two: Doug Hurley, who piloted both the Endeavor and the Atlantis, and Bob Behnken, who has six space trips on his resume.

The two astronauts that the SpaceX company will send later will be Mike Hopkins, who spent 166 days in the space lab, and Victor Glover, who will be making his debut.

With these launches the United States will recover its prominence in the space race after seven years of depending on Russian infrastructure to send its astronauts into space.

Space X rocket Source: Associated Press
