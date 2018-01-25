Sir Elton John's three year global tour a 'way to go out with a bang'

Sir Elton John says retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world, is a "way to go out with a bang".

"I've had a good run, I think you'd admit that," Sir Elton said overnight NZT, adding that he wanted to "leave people thinking, 'I saw the last tour and it was fantastic'."

The 70-year-old singer, pianist and composer said he wanted to spend time with his family.

His children will be 10 and eight when the tour ends in 2021, and Sir Elton said he hoped he might be able to take them to soccer practice.

"My priorities now are my children and my husband and my family," he said. "This is the end."

Sir Elton made the announcement at an event in New York in which he sat at a piano and performed Tiny Dancer and I'm Still Standing. He wore his signature glasses and a colourful suit jacket that read 'Gucci Loves Elton'.

His final tour - dubbed Farewell Yellow Brick Road - starts on September 8 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It will consist of 300 shows in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Tickets go on sale beginning February 2.

His tour will take in New Zealand and Australia from December 2019 to February 2020.

Interest in the announcement was so high his website crashed. He wrote on Instagram that "EltonJohn.com will be fully back online as soon as possible."

Sir Elton said he decided on his retirement plans in 2015 in France: "I can't physically do the travelling and I don't want to," he said.

He said he may do a residency after the tour wraps, but ruled out the idea of using a hologram of himself. He called it "spooky" and "a bit freaky", and said he told his kids to "promise me that there won't be a hologram of me".

"Who knows? They may go broke and put me back on the (expletive) stage," he added.