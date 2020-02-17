Sir Elton John's remaining Auckland shows to go ahead after illness cuts last night's concert short

Sir Elton John's two remaining Auckland shows will go ahead as planned after the musician's Mt Smart Stadium concert last night was sensationally cut short after he left the stage early due to illness.

In a statement this morning event promoter Chugg Entertainment said: "Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night."

"He is resting today, and Doctors are confident he will recover."

"At this stage, all remaining shows will go ahead as planned."

Sir Elton's two remaining Auckland shows are scheduled for Mt Smart Stadium for tomorrow night and Thursday night.

At the start of last night's show at Mt Smart Sir Elton mentioned he had been diagnosed with "walking pneumonia".

Concertgoers reported he had slumped into his chair before medical personnel came and checked on him after he sang Someone Saved My Life tonight.

Sir Elton was reportedly well enough to continue the show after five minutes, but a short time later he told the crowd "I don't how much longer I can go on".

After finishing Candle in the Wind he was helped off stage, but then returned to perform Funeral for a Friend.