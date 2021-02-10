Sir Elton John slams the Vatican over refusal to bless same-sex marriages

Sir Elton John has slammed the Vatican’s refusal to bless same-sex marriages.

The 73-year-old musician – who married David Furnish in 2014 – has taken aim at the Vatican and Pope Francis after it was announced today that the Catholic Church will not be blessing same-sex marriages because they still believe it is a “sin”.

Elton hit out at the institution on Twitter when he pointed out the Vatican invested millions of dollars into his biographical film Rocketman – which detailed his rise to stardom and eventual marriage to David – and therefore made money from an LGBTQ story.

He wrote: “How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they “are sin”, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in “Rocketman” - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy @VaticanNews @Pontifex.”

The Tiny Dancer hitmaker – who has sons Zachary, 10, and Elijah, eight, with David – included a screenshot from a 2019 article that reported on the Vatican’s finances and highlighted the $US4.5 million it donated to two films in 2019, Rocketman and Men in Black: International.

Elton’s tweet comes after the Vatican published a two-page document explaining their decision not to bless same-sex marriages.

In part, the document read: “[God] does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man, so that he may recognise that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him.”