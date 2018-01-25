 

Sir Elton John poised to walk away from music touring after nearly 50 years

Bang Showbiz

Sir Elton John is reportedly set to retire from touring.

The British pop star has sold more than 200 million records over his career.
The 70-year-old singer-songwriter - who has suffered with poor health in recent years - is poised to walk away from touring the globe after 50 years and one final world tour.

Sir Elton - who has sons Elijah, five, and Zachary, seven, via a surrogate - is set to make the announcement "imminently", according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker spent two nights in intensive care and 12 days in hospital last year, after he contracted a "harmful and unusual" bacterial infection during his tour of South America.

Sir Elton was returning home to Britain following a performance in Santiago, Chile, when he became violently ill.

Meanwhile, in 2013, he was forced to cancel a planned appearance at London's Hyde Park because he needed to undergo emergency appendicitis surgery.

Sir Elton - who started his touring career in 1970 and has also held a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas - subsequently admitted that he could have "easily died" if he didn't go under the knife.

He shared: "I knew I was sick but I didn't know I had such a dangerous thing inside of me until I had a scan, which was after nine shows, 24 flights and a summer ball."

In March last year, Sir Elton revealed he planned to make a decision about his touring future in "the next six months".

The music icon admitted that he was keen to spend more time with his children.

The chart-topping star explained: "There will be a decision made in the next six months, probably.

"I will want to stop touring - not playing, but touring. Seventy isn't 60, it's not 50. I want to spend time with my boys."

