 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Sir Elton John to hold one last worldwide tour before walking away from music

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Bang Showbiz

Sir Elton John has announced he'll retire from touring after one final show starting later this year.

The British singer spoke with Anderson Cooper about his reasons for stopping touring after 50 years.
Source: VEVO

In an announcement today Sir Elton said: "I will not be touring anymore apart from a last tour in September …It’s the last time I’ll be travelling and touring the world".

"The time is right to say thank you to all my fans around the world and say goodbye."

The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will visit the US in September 2018, Europe in April 2019, Asia in November 2019, New Zealand and Australia in December 2019 to February 2020, and South America in March 2020, before returning to Europe and the UK late 2020 and finishing in North America in 2021.

The 70-year-old singer-songwriter - has suffered with poor health in recent years.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker spent two nights in intensive care and 12 days in hospital last year, after he contracted a "harmful and unusual" bacterial infection during his tour of South America.

Sir Elton was returning home to Britain following a performance in Santiago, Chile, when he became violently ill.

Meanwhile, in 2013, he was forced to cancel a planned appearance at London's Hyde Park because he needed to undergo emergency appendicitis surgery.

Sir Elton - who started his touring career in 1970 and has also held a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas - subsequently admitted that he could have "easily died" if he didn't go under the knife.

He shared: "I knew I was sick but I didn't know I had such a dangerous thing inside of me until I had a scan, which was after nine shows, 24 flights and a summer ball."

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:50
1
The British singer spoke with Anderson Cooper about his reasons for stopping touring after 50 years.

Sir Elton John to hold one last worldwide tour before walking away from music


00:22
2
Julian Fry is facing a charge of driving without due care, but it could have been so much worse.

Graphic warning: Driver hits pedestrian on footpath but insists 'I had nowhere else to go'

3
Crash scene on State Highway 25 on Coromandel Peninsula.

Woman dead after two-vehicle Coromandel crash

00:30
4
Ms Ardern wanted New Zealand to take in 150 Australia asylum seekers being held at a detention centre on Manus Island.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern 'Baby Fever' makes National's struggle for attention harder as political year swings into action

5
Michael G. Augustine.

US man mistook neighbour's house as his own, killing homeowner he thought was intruder

00:50
The British singer spoke with Anderson Cooper about his reasons for stopping touring after 50 years.

Sir Elton John to hold one last worldwide tour before walking away from music

Fans of the British pop icon will have one last chance to see him in NZ.

00:30
Ms Ardern wanted New Zealand to take in 150 Australia asylum seekers being held at a detention centre on Manus Island.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern 'Baby Fever' makes National's struggle for attention harder as political year swings into action

For now, few voters are interested in what National has to say, writes John Armstrong.

04:10
Peter Beck wanted New Zealand's first satellite to be something every person on Earth could see and experience.

'A star for humanity' revealed as the secret object launched into space on Rocket Lab's rocket

The Humanity Star will orbit Earth for about nine months and Rocket Lab says everyone on Earth will have the opportunity to see it.


00:24
Talakai Aholelei was behind the wheel when three Tongan musicians died on their way to Gisborne.

Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pleasant, quiet and warm day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 