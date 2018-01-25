Sir Elton John to hold one last worldwide tour before walking away from music

Sir Elton John has announced he'll retire from touring after one final show starting later this year.

In an announcement today Sir Elton said: "I will not be touring anymore apart from a last tour in September …It’s the last time I’ll be travelling and touring the world".

"The time is right to say thank you to all my fans around the world and say goodbye."

The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will visit the US in September 2018, Europe in April 2019, Asia in November 2019, New Zealand and Australia in December 2019 to February 2020, and South America in March 2020, before returning to Europe and the UK late 2020 and finishing in North America in 2021.

The 70-year-old singer-songwriter - has suffered with poor health in recent years.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker spent two nights in intensive care and 12 days in hospital last year, after he contracted a "harmful and unusual" bacterial infection during his tour of South America.

Sir Elton was returning home to Britain following a performance in Santiago, Chile, when he became violently ill.

Meanwhile, in 2013, he was forced to cancel a planned appearance at London's Hyde Park because he needed to undergo emergency appendicitis surgery.

Sir Elton - who started his touring career in 1970 and has also held a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas - subsequently admitted that he could have "easily died" if he didn't go under the knife.