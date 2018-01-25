Sir Elton John to get France's Legion of Honour

Sir Elton John is to receive the Legion of Honour, France's highest award, during a visit to the presidential Elysee Palace.

The singer is to meet first with French President Emmanuel Macron today before the two address a crowd at a palace event of France's annual music festival, the president's office said.

Macron is using the occasion to address replenishing a global fund to fight AIDS. He is to discuss the issue with Elton John before being decorated with the Legion of Honour.