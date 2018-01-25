Sir Elton John to get France's Legion of Honour

TODAY |

Associated Press
Sir Elton John is to receive the Legion of Honour, France's highest award, during a visit to the presidential Elysee Palace.

The singer is to meet first with French President Emmanuel Macron today before the two address a crowd at a palace event of France's annual music festival, the president's office said.

Macron is using the occasion to address replenishing a global fund to fight AIDS. He is to discuss the issue with Elton John before being decorated with the Legion of Honour.

Elton John has his own AIDS foundation, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.

The British pop star has sold more than 200 million records over his career.
Source: 1 NEWS
