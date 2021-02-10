Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine join forces for NHS advert urging people to take up Covid-19 vaccine

Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine are urging people to take up the Covid-19 vaccine.

Sir Elton John. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 73-year-old I'm Still Standing hitmaker and the 87-year-old actor appear in a new NHS advert - filmed at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital - to ask people to get their jab.

In the video, Sir Elton said: "The more people in society that get vaccinated, the more chance there is of eradicating the national Covid pandemic ... It is really important to know that the vaccines have all been through and met the necessary safety and quality standards."

Sir Elton and Sir Michael alongside one another in the advert, which is based around the two of them auditioning to be part of the short advertisement.

And the campaign's co-ordinator, Professor Lord Ara Darzi - who is co-director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London - believes Sir Elton and Sir Michael are the perfect people for the advert as they're "humorous and engaging".

He said: "I asked them [to take part] and they were extremely generous in giving us the time to do this, which I was very grateful for, and I hope it does the job in convincing the population that vaccines for Covid is the best way out of this pandemic."



"They were extremely keen to help in any way possible. They're humorous and engaging and I think many people who have had two thoughts about this will think again."