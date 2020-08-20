TODAY |

Sir David Attenborough's first video since lockdown celebrates natural world in time of Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

The BBC’s Planet Earth has released a short video featuring Sir David Attenborough aimed at “raising spirits” as the world continues to suffer from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sir David Attenborough and the Planet Earth team highlight some of the most uplifting moments from the BBC’s natural history footage. Source: BBC

The compilation of some of its renowned wildlife footage is intended to highlight the fact that protecting the natural world has never been more important.

“In these extraordinary times, there is one thing that can offer solace to everyone – the wonder of the natural world,” Sir David says in the video.

Specially composed music by Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea, played by the BBC Concert Orchestra, provides the soundtrack to Planet Earth: A Celebration.

