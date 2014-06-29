Sir Billy Connolly reveals he's quit stand-up comedy because of Parkinson's

Comedian Sir Billy Connolly has revealed he's quit his stand-up career, because of his worsening Parkinson's disease.

Comedian Billy Connolly. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 77-year-old Scotsman has been battling the degenerative disorder for seven years.

He says Parkinson's has made his brain work differently, to the point where he can't continue to perform comedy.

“I'm finished with stand-up, it was lovely, it was lovely being good at it, it was the first thing I was ever good at,” he said.