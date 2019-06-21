Singer Troye Sivan blasts Kiwi magazine for 'wildly invasive' question about his sex life

South African born Australian singer Troye Sivan has blasted a Kiwi magazine for asking him a "wildly invasive" question about his sex life during a recent interview.

Sivan posted screenshots of his interview with Matt Fistonich for Gay Express magazine today, writing: "I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then I remembered how wildly invasive, strange and innapropriate that would be.

"Didn’t stop him though!"

The singer's tweet referenced the final question in the interview that simply read: "Top or bottom?"

Sivan has received support on his post, with over 54,000 likes and nearly 6,000 retweets at the time of writing.

The Bloom hitmaker is playing at Spark Arena in Auckland next month on September 13.

The promoter behind his Auckland show said he wouldn’t be commenting on the interview.