Singer Sarah Harding says 2020 Christmas likely her last as cancer worsens

Sarah Harding says Christmas 2020 was probably her last, as her cancer has spread.

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 39-year-old Girls Aloud singer revealed last year that she is battling advanced breast cancer and has explained that despite a mastectomy and intensive chemotherapy, the disease has now spread to her spine and is terminal.

In excerpts from her new book 'Hear Me Out' published in The Times newspaper, Sarah said: "In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last. I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that. Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.

"I’m trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be. I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax. I’m sure some people might think that’s not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself. I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I’m looking at things."

Harding added that spending time with her mother and her friends is her priority and she would love to have a huge party to say goodbye to her loved ones before she dies.

She said: "Right now, I’m trying to find joy whenever and however I can. It’s definitely spending quality time with Mum and seeing my friends whenever I can. Life has got so much smaller, and my priorities have changed, but the other Sarah Harding is still in there somewhere too, trust me.

"I think what I’d really like to do is to see everyone – all my friends, all together. One last time. Then I’d throw a great big f*** off party as a way to say thank you and goodbye."

Meanwhile, Harding also revealed that she almost died of sepsis and had to be put in a coma for two weeks following her breast cancer diagnosis.