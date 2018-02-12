Singer Sam Smith 'definitely' had coronavirus

Sam Smith says they "definitely had" coronavirus, although they haven't been tested.

The 27-year-old singer is convinced they have already battled through the respiratory virus - which is also known as Covid-19 - although they haven't been able to get hold of a test to prove their self-diagnosis.

They said: "I didn't get tested but I know I have it. I'm just going to assume that I did because everything I've read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it."

Smith explained they started to get symptoms of the illness before the UK was significantly impacted, and said that within a week, their sister "started getting the same symptoms".

The How Do You Sleep? hitmaker and their sister self-isolated for three weeks in order to protect their family.

Smith added: "I've got an older Nan, so we didn't want to risk anything."

Thankfully, the star is now on the mend, but has said their illness took a toll on their creative flow.

They said: "As everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that's when I got over it, luckily.

"The first two weeks I was like, 'I just want to sing. I don't want to sing my songs, I don't want to sing and film it, I just want to walk around the house and sing.' I started sitting in my living room singing along to backing tracks of old Corinne Bailey Rae tunes. All these songs I used to just love singing. Old Stevie [Wonder] songs. And yeah, it just felt really good. But then I lost that a week later. I didn't want to sing."

Smith recently cancelled plans to release their forthcoming album - which was supposed to be named To Die For, although they are renaming the record - amid the global health crisis.

And the Writing's On The Wall singer has teased they have an album "ready to go" as soon as the pandemic "calms down".