TODAY |

Singer Sam Smith 'definitely' had coronavirus

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Sam Smith says they "definitely had" coronavirus, although they haven't been tested.

Your playlist will load after this ad

TVNZ’s Australia Correspondent Kimberlee Downs spoke with Smith. Source: Seven Sharp

The 27-year-old singer is convinced they have already battled through the respiratory virus - which is also known as Covid-19 - although they haven't been able to get hold of a test to prove their self-diagnosis.

They said: "I didn't get tested but I know I have it. I'm just going to assume that I did because everything I've read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it."

Smith explained they started to get symptoms of the illness before the UK was significantly impacted, and said that within a week, their sister "started getting the same symptoms".

The How Do You Sleep? hitmaker and their sister self-isolated for three weeks in order to protect their family.

Smith added: "I've got an older Nan, so we didn't want to risk anything."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The superstar is currently on vacation in New Zealand and has been spotted in Rotorua. Source: Natala Pettit/Tayler Powell

Thankfully, the star is now on the mend, but has said their illness took a toll on their creative flow.

They said: "As everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that's when I got over it, luckily. 

"The first two weeks I was like, 'I just want to sing. I don't want to sing my songs, I don't want to sing and film it, I just want to walk around the house and sing.' I started sitting in my living room singing along to backing tracks of old Corinne Bailey Rae tunes. All these songs I used to just love singing. Old Stevie [Wonder] songs. And yeah, it just felt really good. But then I lost that a week later. I didn't want to sing."

Smith recently cancelled plans to release their forthcoming album - which was supposed to be named To Die For, although they are renaming the record - amid the global health crisis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The singer songwriter impressed Kiwi fans at Vector Arena Source: 1 NEWS

And the Writing's On The Wall singer has teased they have an album "ready to go" as soon as the pandemic "calms down".

Speaking to New Zealander Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, they said: "The tone of the song To Die For in the title didn't feel right. I have an album ready to go whenever this all calms down or whenever it feels right. There's a whole record there to go."

Entertainment
Music
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:49
Two further deaths announced as NZ's Covid-19 death toll rises to 11
2
Large number of Covid-19 results come back negative from voluntary testing centre in Queenstown
3
Kiwi nurses 'disappointed' at being blamed for introducing Covid-19 to hospitals, aged care facilities
4
NZ's High Commissioner to UK bids farewell as three-year posting ends
5
Facebook to warn users who 'liked' harmful or false coronavirus claims
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:43

As the death toll in NZ from Covid-19 hits double-digits, new cases return to single figure
01:16

Sports Minister calls NRL season restart 'ambitious', hints at no special treatment for Warriors

Facebook to warn users who 'liked' harmful or false coronavirus claims
01:11

Large number of Covid-19 results come back negative from voluntary testing centre in Queenstown