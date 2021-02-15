Singer Meghan Trainor welcomes her first child, a 'sweet baby boy'

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have welcomed their first child.

Meghan Trainor shared a photo of her new son on Instagram.

The All About That Bass hitmaker gave birth to her and her Spy Kids actor husband's baby boy Riley on Monday February 8 (Tuesday NZT), six days before the due date.

Taking to Instagram, Meghan shared: "This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day ... We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE ... Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley! (sic)"

Whilst Daryl wrote in his own message, sharing a sweet picture of their new baby: "Riley ... 7lbs 8oz ... 2/8/21 ... ps- @meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old singer previously admitted she is "scared" about giving birth without her mother by her side.

Speaking about being pregnant in lockdown, she said: "We're so excited, we planned it out so - when I tell people I'm scared to go to my appointments alone, and they're like, 'Don't have a baby in quarantine'.

"But I didn't want to travel so much when I'm pregnant and I know this is the time to stay home. Some appointments my husband got to go to and some he didn't.

"But those appointments, the doctors were very nice to me and set up a FaceTime ... I'm scared of birth and, like, not being able to have my mom in the room. 'Cause, like, they can barely let your husband in the room, but I’m like, 'But I need my momma … I just need my head rubs."

Meghan struggled with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy.

She shared: "My family, we got gestational diabetes in my family, my mom had it for a month while she was pregnant and I mentioned it to my doctor and they tested me and were like, ’Okay, your blood sugars are pretty high’.