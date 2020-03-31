Singer John Prine placed on ventilator while being treated for coronavirus type symptoms

John Prine is in stable condition after being placed on a ventilator while being treated for Covid-19-type symptoms, his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine said today.

John Prine. Source: Associated Press

The singer-songwriter's family said Sunday that Prine was critically ill. Fiona Prine's message Monday on social media, suggested his condition had improved overnight. Prine remains hospitalised.

“Please continue to send your amazing love and prayers,” she said on Twitter. “Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you.”

News that Prine's health was in jeopardy provoked an outpouring of affection for Prine. Joan Baez responded with a video of her playing his song “Hello In There" from her kitchen.

Fiona Prine earlier in March tested positive for coronavirus and said the couple was quarantined and isolated from each other. Fiona Prine, who is also Prine's manager, said today that she has recovered from Covid-19.