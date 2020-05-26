Singer Grimes legally selling 'part of her soul' in auction

Grimes is legally selling a part of her soul in an auction, with starting bids at $US10 million ($NZ16 million).

Grimes and Elon Musk Source: Getty

The 32-year-old singer - who welcomed her and Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii earlier this month - has put up a legal document for sale as part of her online art exhibition, with bids starting at $US10 million ($NZ16 million) to own a piece of her soul.

She explained: "I didn't want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it $10 million and then it probably won't sell ..

"The deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became. Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art. The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me."

Elsewhere for sale includes a print illustration titled 'Seldon Crisis', which has been listed for $US500 in the auction (NZ$800).

The You'll Miss Me When I'm Not Around singer also admitted she has been doing fine art for a long time, way before she even started songwriting and penning hit tracks.

Of her art, she told Bloomberg: "I made art 10, 12 years before I ever touched a keyboard. I see myself as a visual artist first and foremost, and I've always felt strange that people know me for music."

Meanwhile, Grimes previously created a digital version of herself so that she can still perform without having to physically be present.