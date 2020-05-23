Simon Cowell sheds 27 kilos through new diet

Simon Cowell has lost 27 kilogrammes through his new health regime.

Simon Cowell. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 60-year-old media mogul overhauled his lifestyle last year and committed to a diet of white meat, fruit, and vegetables, and can't believe the results he's been getting, as he claims he's managed to shed an impressive 27 kilos in the past 12 months.

He said: "I started this diet a year ago and I've lost 60 pounds."

Simon's been sticking to his diet whilst in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, but says he's always tempted to slip into old habits when his six-year-old son Eric - whom he has with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman - has a pizza for dinner.

He added: "I'm doing a bit of cooking. I'm exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet.

"The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza ... that's the number one thing I miss."

And when he's not busy cooking, Simon has been spending time in the garden with his son, where they often camp overnight at the weekend.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: "We're camping on the weekends in the garden in tents. Lauren, the first time, at 11 o'clock said, 'I can't deal with this' ... and I said 'No, we're staying outside'."

Meanwhile, the X Factor creator previously said he can't believe how good he looks since losing weight, as he managed to shave several inches from his waistline.

He said in January: "The most dramatic period was the first month where most of the weight comes off and you look at yourself and think 'wow'. I used to be 36 inch waist and now I've lost four inches. I'm really happy now.

"You can drink this light beer but you've got to be sensible about quantities. I have loads more energy and feel great.