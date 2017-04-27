 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


The Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies aged 73

share

Source:

Associated Press

Jonathan Demme, the eclectic filmmaker behind Oscar winners The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia has died aged 73

Demme's publicist, Annalee Paulo, said Demme died this morning in his New York apartment, surrounded by his wife, Joanna, and three children.

Demme died from complications from esophageal cancer, she said.

Demme broke into moviemaking under the B-movie master Roger Corman in the early 1970s.

The Oscar winning director has died aged 73 from complications from oesophageal cancer.
Source: Reuters

The Silence of the Lambs, the 1991 thriller starring Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter and Jodie Foster as an FBI analyst, brought him a new level of fame.

The film earned him a directing Oscar, as well as best picture. Hopkins and Foster also earned best acting trophies for their roles.

The Silence of the Lambs however, was an outlier in his filmography, which was scattered across comedy, drama and music.

His screwball comedy Something Wild starred Jeff Bridges and Melanie Griffith. The 1993 film Philadelphia with Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, was one of the first major Hollywood films to confront the AIDS crisis.

Demme last year released his latest concert film, Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids on Netflix. Timberlake sought out Demme specifically to direct it.

"I've come to believe, and I kind of felt this when we did 'Stop Making Sense,' that shooting live music is kind of like the purest form of filmmaking," Demme told The Associated Press.

"There's no script to worry about. It's not a documentary, so you don't have to wonder where this story is going and what we can use. It's just: Here come the musicians. Here come the dancers. The curtain goes up. They have at it and we get to respond in the best way possible to what they're doing up there."

Demme made numerous films with Neil Young as well as a documentary of Spalding Grey's monologues (Swimming in Cambodia) and a film with the singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock (Storefront Hitchcock)

"Jonathan was a born movie-maker: He loved people and he loved filming them. Fictional or actual, he caught so many lives and glimpses of lives and framed them for others to enjoy," said Hitchcock. "Jonathan was a true keeper of souls, and now we must celebrate his."

Demme most recently directed an episode of the Fox police drama Shots Fired scheduled to air in the US on Friday. Demme also completed a film for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, to debut July 1.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

4
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

00:29
5
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


03:14
A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

Bringing New York Chic to the Heart of the Hutt

A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

01:39
Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.

Old grain silos get given a new lease on life in Christchurch

Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson got to experience the new accommodation first hand.

Married couple of 69 years die minutes after each other while holding hands

"The ultimate in chivalry — so he could go to heaven and open the door for her."

01:45
The app could be a timely solution for those looking for accommodation during big events such as the upcoming Lions tour.

The Airbnb of campervan holidays – new app pairs motorhomes travellers with property owners

The app could be a timely solution for those looking for accommodation during big events such as the upcoming Lions tour.

02:07
Greyhound racing critics are disappointed the $24 million funding isn't going towards the re-homing ex-racing dogs.

Multi-million dollar funding boost for Greyhound slammed for doing little to help retired dogs

The New Zealand Racing Board has increased its funding to $24 million.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ