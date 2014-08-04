Sia claims 'pathological liar' Shia LaBeouf 'conned' her into adulterous relationship

Sia has claimed Shia LaBeouf "conned" her into an adulterous relationship.

The 44-year-old singer has alleged the Hollywood star - who appeared in the music video for her 2015 track 'Elastic Heart' - is a "pathological liar" and lied to her about being single.

She wrote on Twitter: "I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.

"I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself - stay safe, stay away."

Sia's comments were made in support of FKA Twigs.