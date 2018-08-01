 

'Shortland Street is known for tackling a range of challenging issues' - TVNZ responds to criticism of Down syndrome storyline

1 NEWS
TVNZ has defended a sensitive storyline revolving around Down syndrome in its long-running soap Shortland Street, saying it was produced in consultation with medial advisors, and that the storyline was depicted with care.

The production company which makes Shortland Street, South Pacific Pictures, in conjunction with TVNZ, have issued a statement following criticism from the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association that recent episodes are "insensitive and ignorant".

A storyline in episodes this week has the character of Zoe confronted with news she is possibly pregnant with a Down syndrome child.

In breaking the news to Zoe the doctor, Chris Warner, explains: "Raising a disabled child is hard work, this baby could be born with serious medical issues, heart, hearing, eyesight, digestive issues, higher risk of infection."

Dr Warner also suggests that Zoe is too young to raise a child with Down syndrome, and it will leave her "chained at home forever".

In responding to criticism of the episode, TVNZ and South Pacific Pictures said Shortland Street has a reputation for "tackling a range of challenging issues that face New Zealanders today, and we know this is one of them".

It also said the show's producers work closely with medical advisors "to ensure health storylines are depicted with care in the context of a drama".

"We realise that not everyone will agree with every choice we make, but we always appreciate when people come to us to share their feedback," the TVNZ, South Pacific Pictures statement said.

"We'll consider the full range of audience views when making future decisions."

The New Zealand Down Syndrome Association spokesperson on pre-natal screening, Kim Porthouse, said in a statement the storyline in question "reinforces a lot of the prejudice that having a child with Down syndrome is a burden".

A storyline in episodes this week has the character of Zoe confronted with news she is possibly pregnant with a Down syndrome child.
Keytruda could 'revolutionise' lung cancer treatment but NZ won't fund it, doc says

Lung cancer kills over four times more Kiwis each year than accidents on the road, and it’s more deadly than breast cancer, melanoma and prostate cancer combined.

But little if any of the $2.2 billion collected in tobacco tax each year is directed at preventing the disease or treating it with drugs like Keytruda, which has been helping melanoma patients in New Zealand for two years now, oncologist Chris Atkinson told TVNZ 1's Breakfast today.

“It really is quite a disgrace that only two or three per cent of the tobacco tax goes back into prevention and knowledge around tobacco, and helping people stay off tobacco,” Dr Atkinson said, arguing that the cancer should be made a national priority but isn’t due to the stigma around smokers.

“The interesting thing is at the time of diagnosis of lung cancer, only 30 per cent of Kiwis are still smoking. And 20 per cent – at least – of patients have never smoked.”

Pharmac approved Keytruda for melanoma patients in 2016, after a prolonged campaign for Government funding fought by patients and then-opposition Labour MPs. The treatment was costing some patients who had decided to privately fund it hundreds of thousands of dollars for a two-year course.

Dr Atkinson said there is a “huge body of evidence” the drug and others could “revolutionise” lung cancer treatment in New Zealand as well.

“These drugs are not getting through Pharmac and are not getting Government support despite years being on the table,” he said.

Source: ABC Australia

“That is quite wrong…They’re usually more effective than chemotherapy and less toxic.”

While cost has been a barrier to funding such drugs in the past, re-prioritising how the tobacco tax is spent should make it feasible, he said.

“As New Zealanders, we need to change our thinking around costs,” he said. “If you’ve got a primary health issue – lung cancer – and it’s not being addressed, and it’s got the greatest inequality between Māori and Pasifika outcomes and non-Māori and – Pasifika outcomes, that’s wrong. The average Kiwi would not think that’s correct.”

Pharmac approved the expensive cancer drug for melanoma patients two years ago, but lung cancer treatment isn’t approved. Source: Breakfast
Makers of Voltaren in Australia court facing misleading marketing claims

An Australian consumer watchdog has begun court proceedings against GlaxoSmithKline over allegations they falsely claimed a painkilling product was capable of targeting specific conditions.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission alleges the local divisions of UK firm GlaxoSmithKline advertised Voltaren Osteo Gel - which Novartis sold to Glaxo in 2016 - as particularly suitable for osteoarthritis sufferers, despite having the same dose of the same active ingredient as their Emulgel product.

The common ingredient - diclofenac diethylammonium gel - is useful for reducing localised pain and inflammation.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims said Voltaren Osteo Gel has an identical formulation to Emulgel, meaning both products are equally effective in treating osteoarthritis as well as a range of other conditions.

"Consumers are likely to have been misled into purchasing Osteo Gel thinking that it is different to Emulgel and more effective for treating osteoarthritis conditions, when this is not the case," Mr Sims said in a statement.

"GSK engaged in a deliberate commercial strategy to differentiate the products in a way that was likely to mislead consumers."

The consumer watchdog found Voltaren Osteo Gel is often sold at a higher cost than Emulgel.

The ACCC has already taken action against the makers of Nurofen for similar conduct.

In December 2016, the Federal Court ordered Reckitt Benckiser to pay a $6 million penalty for claiming identically formulated ibuprofen products were able to treat particular types of pain.

Claims it offered greater relief to arthritis sufferers than any pain-relieving gel were found to be untrue. Source: Nine
