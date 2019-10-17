TODAY |

Shortland Street to be crowned a 'TV Legend' at awards gala

The 27-year-running New Zealand television drama Shortland Street will be crowned the 2019 Huawei TV Legend at the New Zealand Television Awards, organisers of the gala announced today.

It is the first time a standalone television show has taken out the award, which will be presented at a ceremony on November 21 at Aotea Square in Auckland.

A statement from the awards organiser said the win was a credit to the show's "ongoing success, its significance in New Zealand popular culture and the show's commitment to diversity and inclusion".

"Shortland Street has maintained a stellar reputation as a training ground that continues to provide an incomparable launching pad for New Zealand screen industry professionals, including both on-screen talent as well as the countless people who work behind the scenes," the statement went on.

A full list of winners will be announced next Thursday.

Shortland Street airs weeknights on TVNZ2 or OnDemand.

