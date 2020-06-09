Shortland Street bounces back from Covid-19 lockdown, announces return to five nights a week

Shortland Street has announced it will return to five nights a week at the end of this month.
Production of the beloved Kiwi television series had slowed due to Covid-19.
In a post shared to the Shortland Street Facebook, page stars Benjamin Mitchell and Ngahuia Piripi, who play TK and Esther, made the announcement.
"It's great to be back," said Mitchell.
"We love you all," added Piripi.
The show had resumed filming in early May after production was halted in Alert Level 4 lockdown.
Shortland Street will be back on TVNZ2 five nights a week from June 29.