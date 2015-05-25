Shortland Street to air six episodes a week

New Zealand's longest running soap, Shortland Street, will be airing six nights a week from September this year.

The show first broadcast on TVNZ 2 on May 25 1992, and has clocked up over 6000 episodes in its Monday to Friday time slots since then.

South Pacific Pictures has now revealed that impressive figure is set to rise faster, with the show adding an extra night to its schedule.

"This year, things are going to be a little different with the Shortland Street 'Winter Season'. We are excited to announce that Shortland Street will be coming to Sundays," a South Pacific Pictures spokesperson said in a statement.

Normally for its winter season the show has been adding an extra half hour to its Monday night episodes.

The extra Sunday episodes mean this will not be happening this year.