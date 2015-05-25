 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Shortland Street to air six episodes a week

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Television

New Zealand's longest running soap, Shortland Street, will be airing six nights a week from September this year.

The show first broadcast on TVNZ 2 on May 25 1992, and has clocked up over 6000 episodes in its Monday to Friday time slots since then.

South Pacific Pictures has now revealed that impressive figure is set to rise faster, with the show adding an extra night to its schedule.

"This year, things are going to be a little different with the Shortland Street 'Winter Season'. We are excited to announce that Shortland Street will be coming to Sundays," a South Pacific Pictures spokesperson said in a statement.

Normally for its winter season the show has been adding an extra half hour to its Monday night episodes. 

The extra Sunday episodes mean this will not be happening this year.


Shortland Street. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
3

'He feels he's got something to prove' - Dillian Whyte on Joseph Parker showdown
4

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
5

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
03:33

Fair Go: The unwritten rules of movie etiquette

03:14
He went from being bullied on a council estate to international fame and TV fortune.

Magician Dynamo reschedules tonight's Wellington show due to 'unforeseen technical issues'

'Exciting time to be an actor in NZ': Call goes out for Māori Bond villain

Survivor NZ recap: Emotions run high, as shock twist decides the final three
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:31
Julie Chapman from the youth charity said many Kiwi students are “micromanaging” their periods, without access to sanitary products.

'Some girls now take the pill to stop their bleeding' - charity says 'period poverty' forcing Kiwi girls to take desperate sanitary measures

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs

Ninety per cent of New Zealanders support decriminalisation of medical cannabis, says Drug Foundation

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment