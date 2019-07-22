TODAY |

Shortland Street actress reconnects with her Fijian culture in new film

Tagata Pasifika
More From
Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Movies
Television
Pacific Islands

Actress Nicole Whippy is the latest Pacific islander to grace New Zealand screens via Shortland Street.

A veteran of the small screen and best known for her role in Outrageous Fortune, Whippy is now adding writing and directing to her repertoire.

Nicole is using her skills as a writer to re-visit her roots, directing and co-writing with her sister a segment of the feature film Vai.

Released earlier this year, Vai is a collection of short stories that traces the journey of a young girl through time across the Pacific.

Tagata Pasifika spoke to Nicole about the film and her reconnection with her Fijian heritage.

Watch the full interview above.
 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nicole Whippy revisited her roots when she directed and co-wrote part of the film Vai. Source: Tagata Pasifika
More From
Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Movies
Television
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Kiwi side held off an Australian comeback to win 52-51.
Silver Ferns win Netball World Cup after brilliant final against Australia
2
Three-year-old Maia Kopua certainly knows what victory tastes like now.
Casey Kopua's daughter steals limelight in post-final interview, licking sweat off World Cup-winning mum
3
Mystery surrounds the four cuts to the cables which caused Tonga to lose internet and mobile phone service.
Tonga keeps close eye on Turkish tanker after it allegedly plunged country into communication blackout
4
Gaylene Chambers started autism awareness clothing line Chambers & Co for her autistic son Rikki last year.
Auckland mum who created autism awareness t-shirts expands business to blankets
5
The team, flying back from Argentina, managed to catch the winning moment in transit.
All Blacks, Steve Hansen huddle around tiny phone to watch moment Silver Ferns win World Cup
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

NZIFF: A family comes together based on 'a true lie' in The Farewell

NZIFF: Irish convict seeks vengeance in 1825 Tasmania in The Nightingale

04:40
MacDonald features in the documentary and is best known for her Lynn of Tawa character.

Ginette MacDonald talks to Seven Sharp ahead of TVNZ's Funny As: The Story of New Zealand Comedy
01:49
The Samoan Pacific Nations squad has been training in Auckland this week, bringing together players from far and wide, including a new breed of Aussies.

Manu Samoa inadvertently given a helping hand from Australia before RWC