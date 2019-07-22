Shortland Street actress reconnects with her Fijian culture in new film

Actress Nicole Whippy is the latest Pacific islander to grace New Zealand screens via Shortland Street.

A veteran of the small screen and best known for her role in Outrageous Fortune, Whippy is now adding writing and directing to her repertoire.

Nicole is using her skills as a writer to re-visit her roots, directing and co-writing with her sister a segment of the feature film Vai.

Released earlier this year, Vai is a collection of short stories that traces the journey of a young girl through time across the Pacific.

Tagata Pasifika spoke to Nicole about the film and her reconnection with her Fijian heritage.