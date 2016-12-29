 

'She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken' - Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher's death

Sources:

Associated Press | 1 NEWS

Actress Debbie Reynolds, the star of the 1952 classic Singin' in the Rain, has died. She was 84.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pictured in 2015.

Source: Getty

Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died today, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who was 60.

"She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier today.

Reynolds, the mother of Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher has died today, one day after Fisher died.
Source: ozabbovo77 / YouTube

He said the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for Reynolds.

Reynolds enjoyed the very heights of show business success and endured the depths of personal tragedy and betrayal.

She lost one husband to Elizabeth Taylor and two other husbands plundered her for millions.

Fisher, who found lasting fame as Princess Leia in "Star Wars" and struggled for much of her life with drug addiction and mental health problems, died on Tuesday after falling ill on a plane and being hospitalised.

Reynolds was taken to hospital in Los Angeles a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died.
Source: Associated Press

In her screen career, Reynolds was a superstar early in life. After two minor roles at Warner Bros. and three supporting roles at MGM, studio boss Louis B. Mayer cast her in Singin' in the Rain, despite Kelly's objections.

She was 19 with little dance experience, and she would be appearing with two of the screen's greatest dancers, Donald O'Connor and Kelly, who also co-directed.

"Gene Kelly was hard on me, but I think he had to be," Reynolds, who more than held her own in the movie, said in a 1999 Associated Press interview.

"I had to learn everything in three to six months. Donald O'Connor had been dancing since he was three months old, Gene Kelly since he was 2 years old. ... I think Gene knew I had to be challenged."

The Unsinkable Molly Brown was based on the life of a Colorado woman who rose from poverty to riches and triumphed over tragedy, including the sinking of the Titanic.

It's thought the 84-year-old, who was a huge star in the 1950s and sixties, suffered a stroke.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 1964 Meredith Willson musical, with Molly's defiant song I Ain't Down Yet, brought Reynolds her only Academy Award nomination.

She also received a Tony nomination in 1973 when she starred on Broadway in the revival of Irene, in which her daughter also appeared.

After her transition from starlet to star, Reynolds became immensely popular with teenage girls and even more so when in 1955 she married Eddie Fisher, the pop singer whose fans were equally devoted.

The couple made a movie together, Bundle of Joy, which seemed to mirror the 1956 birth of Carrie. The Fishers also had a son, Todd, named for Eddie's close friend and Taylor's husband, showman Mike Todd.

Fisher who died today was Hollywood royalty and made Princess Leia all her own.
Source: US ABC

During this period, Reynolds had a No. 1 hit on the pop charts in 1957 with Tammy, the Oscar-nominated song from her film Tammy and the Bachelor.

But the Cinderella story ended after Mike Todd died in a 1958 airplane crash. Fisher consoled the widow and soon announced he was leaving his wife and two children to marry Taylor.

The celebrity world seemed to lose its mind. Taylor was assailed as a husband stealer, Fisher as a deserter of his family.

Reynolds won sympathy as the innocent victim, a role emphasized when she appeared before news cameras with diaper pins on her blouse. A cover headline in Photoplay magazine in late 1958 blared: "Smiling through her tears, Debbie says: I'm still very much in love with Eddie."

Fisher's singing career never recovered, but Taylor, who left him for Richard Burton in 1962, remained a top star. And Reynolds' film career flourished.

She starred with Glenn Ford in The Gazebo, Tony Curtis in The Rat Race, Fred Astaire in The Pleasure of His Company, Andy Griffith in The Second Time Around, with the all-star cast in How the West Was Won and Ricardo Montalban in The Singing Nun.

She also provided the voice of Charlotte the spider in the 1973 animated Charlotte's Web.


The 60-year-old died today after being in hospital since suffering a heart attack on Saturday.
Source: 1 NEWS

