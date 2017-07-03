She's coming here! Katy Perry announces New Zealand shows in 2018

Katy Perry fans will be lighting Fireworks after hearing the news that she's bring her world-wide witness tour to New Zealand.

The I Kissed A Girl singer has just announced that she will be coming to New Zealand next July or August but no details about exact dates or locations have been revealed yet.

Much to the disappointment of Kiwi fans, she announced last week that she would play arena shows across Australia in 2018, but a New Zealand leg seemed off the cards.

Her US promoters have now confirmed she will play at least one New Zealand show.