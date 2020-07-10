Sheriff's dept offers blunt words to Glee fans, psychics criticising search for TV star

A California sheriff's department searching for missing Glee star Naya Rivera has a firm message to fans: Stay away.

Rivera, 33, went missing while boating at Lake Piru with her four-year-old son. The boy was found sleeping on the boat and told police they had been swimming when she disappeared.

Ventura County police have been searching the lake ever since, with Rivera presumed drowned.

Facing criticism from fans who suggested authorities haven't done enough to find the star, including some self-proclaimed psychics who speculate she's still alive, the sheriff's department has detailed some of the work it's done so far ahead of today's efforts.

"In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline," the department said on Twitter today.

"This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon."

The sheriff's department has reiterated that members of the public need to stay away and let the search and rescue team work.

"For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90’s [approximately 32C]. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged," it says.

"Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you."