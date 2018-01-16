'She was a true pioneer' - tributes flow for Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries

Tributes are pouring in after news broke this morning that lead singer of The Cranberries, Dolores O'Riordan, has died at age 46.

O'Riordan died in London, where she was recording, her publicist Lindsey Holmes said in a statement.

The cause of death wasn't immediately available.

Musicians and celebrities are taking to social media to share their thoughts following the news.

Singer, Hozier, said O'Riordan's voice was "unforgettable".

Duran Duran tweeted they are "crushed" to hear about what has happened.

Foster The People, tweeted that they were "shocked and saddened".

"The Cranberries were pinnacle in showing me that it was possible to fully embrace masculine and feminine energy in one cohesive sound. She was a true pioneer."

Ships Have Sailed said in a tweet O'Riordan was "One of the most instantly recognizable, unique and iconic voices of the 90s".

Make up artist Jeffree Star tweeted The Cranberries "hold a special place in my heart".

"One of a kind".