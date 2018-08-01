 

She Shears - Kiwi women's quest for Golden Shears glory made into tale for the big screen

1 NEWS
We're all well acquainted with the stars of New Zealand film names like Sam Neil, Anna Pacquin, Taika Waititi.

But last night saw the launch of some unfamiliar faces to the big screen.

They're the stars of a new documentary She Shears that's debuting right now at the New Zealand International Film Festival.

"This fresh dispatch from the heartland introduces two legendary shearers - and three in the making - as they head for black-short glory at the Golden Shears," reads a description of the film on the NZIFF website.

Watch the video above as Hilary Barry brings you the story.

She Shears is debuting at the New Zealand International Film Festival. Source: Seven Sharp
David Hasselhoff married Hayley Roberts in an intimate ceremony in Italy earlier this week.

The 66-year-old actor tied the knot with his model partner Hayley Roberts - who he met in 2011 when he was a judge on Britain's Got Talent - in the southern region of Puglia, Italy today according to People.com.

The former Baywatch star reportedly flew his daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25 - whom he has with his second ex-wife Pamela Bach - out to Europe for his big day.

David - who proposed to Hayley just over two years ago - shared details of his then-forthcoming wedding day and romantic honeymoon during an interview last month.

He said at the time: "We're gonna get married on the 31st, you know, in Italy.

"My birthday is on Tuesday and then we shoot out to the UK and a few places and then we're gonna get married, but a very small wedding with her family from Wales in Puglia, which is southern Italy.

"And then from there we're gonna go to the Maldives and we'll stay underwater for about two weeks."

David previously claimed his engagement to 37-year-old Hayley was his first "from the heart" because his proposals to Pamela and first wife Catherine Hickland were either "ultimatums" or something he felt he "had" to do.

He said: "I don't want [Hayley] to get away. I want to trap her, because this is one that I really love, and this is the one when I got down on my knees and said, 'Will you marry me?' It was from my heart. It wasn't an ultimatum.

"My other marriages were kind of like, well, you've got to get married, or there was an ultimatum. This one is something that I wanted to do."

Hayley Roberts and David Hasselhoff. Source: Bang Showbiz
New Zealand company Fonterra has inched up the ladder to become the world's fifth largest dairy company.

The research was done by the global rural company, Rabobank.

The Swiss firm Nestle retains its top spot with total turnover of $US24.2 billion.

Second is the French company Lactalis, which pushes its compatriot, Danone, down from second to third position.

Fourth comes the US cooperative, Dairy Farmers of America, and in fifth spot is Fonterra, up from sixth.

Half of all the top 20 companies are European while three are American and two Chinese.

New Zealand is the only small country represented.

Turnover of all 20 is up 7.2 percent in dollar terms on last year, due mainly to higher dairy prices.

Fonterra Milking Truck Source: 1 NEWS
