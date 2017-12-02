 

'She saved my life' – Tearful Selena Gomez breaks down while dedicating Billboard award to her kidney donor

Selena Gomez received top honours yesterday at the annual Billboard Women in Music event, but the singer felt the recognition may have been misplaced.

The US Singer's kidney donor and friend presented the Woman of the Year award to Gomez, who had a transplant due to her struggle with lupus.
"To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life," a tearful Gomez said of actress Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Gomez earlier this year.

"Specifically this year, I would like to thank my amazing team and my family because they stuck with me through some really hard times. And I got to do a lot this year, even though I had a couple of other things to do," Gomez told the crowd at the Hollywood gala.

The event, which honours female trailblazers in music, also paid tribute to Solange Knowles, Kelly Clarkson and Camila Cabello.

"I've never felt as proud to be a women in the industry than I do today," Gomez said while adding how crucial it is that voices "are being heard for the fist time."

